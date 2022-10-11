Man Accused of Shooting New Haven Police Officer Appears in Court

Jose Claudio, 36, appeared in a New Haven Court on Tuesday after authorities say he shot a police officer last week.

“He has shown by his actions he is a danger to society; he seriously injured a police officer in the line of duty,” prosecutors said.

Family for both parties were in the courtroom, as well as dozens of off-duty New Haven police officers.

“How they came in and they supported him, that was really nice,” Curry’s aunt April Curtis said.

Police said Curry responded to Chapel Street on Friday for a car accident. Dashcam video released shows Claudio moments after he walked away from the crashed vehicle. Curry tried to stop him, and police say Claudio fired at him.

The suspect accused of shooting a New Haven police officer is in custody, according to police.

Curry was able to fire back, chasing Claudio down the street. The officer was hit by gunfire in the ear and shoulder. Family of the nine-year veteran said he's doing well and recovering at home. Claudio was later arrested in Hartford.

On Tuesday, family members of Claudio were asked if they had a message for the injured police officer.

“I never imagined my son would do something like that. I'm sorry about that,” mother Leslie Claudio said.

Leslie said her son was dealing with substance abuse and mental health issues.

“So, I want him to get an evaluation, mental evaluation inside the jail facility as soon as possible,” Leslie said.

Meanwhile, Curry’s sister Dakota got emotional as she heard of the apology.

“I’m thankful my brother is here, and I would like for that guy to get the help that he needs,” Dakota said.

Claudio is facing several charges, including assault in the first degree. He was held on a $1.8 million bond, which includes $300,000 stemming from other charges not related to Friday’s incident.

He is due back in court on Oct. 26.