Man Accused of Shooting Woman in Manchester, Crashing into Cruiser While Fleeing the Scene

Police have arrested a man who is accused of shooting a woman in Manchester during an argument and then crashing into a police cruiser while fleeing after returning to the scene.

On Thursday night around 9 p.m., a woman walked into the lobby of Manchester Police Department with a gunshot wound to her hand, police said. The woman told officers that she sustained the injury during an argument with her son's dad inside of her home on Lilley Street.

Emergency medical personnel treated the woman and she was transported to Hartford Hospital.

Investigators checked the woman's home and said they determined the suspect, later identified as 63-year-old William Ramos Sr., of New Britain, had fled. Police said they found evidence of the shooting.

While police were working to find Ramos, they said they learned he had returned to Lilley Street.

At approximately 2 a.m., officers converged on the area and found a gray Subaru Outback, which police said matched the vehicle that Ramos was reported to be driving.

Ramos' vehicle was parked near the location of the shooting and as officers approached the vehicle, they said he fled.

In the process of fleeing, authorities said Ramos hit a parked vehicle and a police cruiser. No injuries were reported.

Ramos then went south on Main Street and information on the fleeing vehicle was relayed to surrounding agencies.

About 6 minutes later, troopers with Connecticut State Police on Interstate 84 west found the vehicle, police said. The vehicle had crashed on I-94 near exit 39A and authorities said Ramos fled into the wooded area nearby.

A Connecticut State Police K9 unit helped find Ramos and he was taken into custody. He was transported to UConn John Dempsey Hospital to be treated for injuries sustained during the argument with the woman, police said. Ramos had an injury to his right hand, which appeared to have been caused by the round fired during the incident, authorities added.

When Ramos was released from the hospital, police said he was transported to Manchester Police Department, where he is currently being held.

Ramos is facing charges including home invasion, assault, burglary, threatening, reckless endangerment, criminal use of a firearm, criminal possession of a firearm and unlawful discharge of a firearm. His bond was set at $50,000 and he is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.