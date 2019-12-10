Man Accused of Showing Gun, Firing It at Vehicle in Norwich

Norwich police have arrested a man who is accused of showing a gun and firing it at a vehicle back in October.

Officers said they responded to Oakwood Knoll on October 2 around 1:15 a.m. after getting a report of shots fired. Nobody was injured in the incident.

After an investigation, police said they determined that 24-year-old Miguel Ocasio, of New Britain, showed a gun and then fired it at someone's vehicle.

On Tuesday, officers arrested Ocasio in connection to the incident.

He is facing charges including criminal possession of a pistol, unlawful discharge of a firearm and reckless endangerment.

Ocasio is being held on a $100,000 bond.