Norwich

Man Accused of Showing Gun, Firing It at Vehicle in Norwich

Norwich Police Department

Norwich police have arrested a man who is accused of showing a gun and firing it at a vehicle back in October.

Officers said they responded to Oakwood Knoll on October 2 around 1:15 a.m. after getting a report of shots fired. Nobody was injured in the incident.

After an investigation, police said they determined that 24-year-old Miguel Ocasio, of New Britain, showed a gun and then fired it at someone's vehicle.

Local

Hamden 35 mins ago

Hamden Police Increase Patrols After Recent Shootings

investigation 10 hours ago

Is That Vacation Home Worth It?: BBB Releases Findings of Investigation

On Tuesday, officers arrested Ocasio in connection to the incident.

He is facing charges including criminal possession of a pistol, unlawful discharge of a firearm and reckless endangerment.

Ocasio is being held on a $100,000 bond.

This article tagged under:

Norwich
Local U.S. & World Video Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Weather Stories Investigations Entertainment Entertainment News CT Live Taste Of Today COZI TV Sports Giants New England Patriots Connect To Healthier Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us