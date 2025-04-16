Man accused of stabbing 77-year-old father to death in North Haven faces judge

The man accused of stabbing his 77-year-old father to death at a home in North Haven faced a judge on Wednesday.

David Pagan, 40, was arraigned on murder and assault charges. His bond was set at $2 million.

Police were called to the home on Pleasant Drive around 8:40 p.m. Tuesday. According to court documents, Pagan’s brother called 911 to report that he’d been stabbed by Pagan and was hiding out in a locked shed.

Pagan also called 911, according to the documents, telling dispatchers he was on a neighboring street.

When police arrived, they tended to the brother who had a stab wound to his wrist, and he alerted officers that his father was inside.

First responders found the 77-year-old victim, whose identity has not been released, laying on the kitchen floor with stab wounds to his chest and neck, and heavy blood loss. He later died at the hospital.

Officers searched the area for Pagan and he was taken into custody on Manor Drive. Police said they found the weapon, described as a folding knife, in the grass.

While in custody, police said Pagan admitted to the stabbings, saying “yes, I stabbed him” and that he “went after his brother but his father got in the way,” after the pair got into a fight.

In court, it was stated that Pagan was unemployed and was a veteran of the Army National Guard. His attorney said he served from 2003 to 2007 and was honorably discharged, with one deployment overseas.

Neighbors who watched the aftermath unfold said it shook up those in the area.

“When I got home, it was a pretty chaotic scene here. Police presence was up at the end of our street here, all behind these houses. They were kinda running, they had K9 sniffing in between all the houses, shining lights,” explained Don DeChello. “We were all real concerned, there’s a lot of elderly on this street. [I’m] glad it’s over, but sad, sad thing.”

Pagan is due back in court in New Haven on May 7.