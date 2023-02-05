Man Accused of Stabbing His Younger Brother at Trumbull Mall

Police have arrested a man who is accused of stabbing his younger brother at Trumbull Mall on Saturday night.

Investigators said 18-year-old Jovanie Hall, of Bridgeport, drove to the Trumbull Mall around 8 p.m. to pick up his brothers. As they were walking in the parking lot, authorities said Hall began stabbing his 16-year-old brother.

Their other sibling grabbed Hall, allowing the 16-year-old to escape the attack and run back inside of the mall.

The police were called, but Hall fled the scene before officers arrived.

Multiple police officers who were inside of the mall were notified of the incident, responded immediately and administered medical care to the 16-year-old, authorities said.

The 16-year-old was stabbed multiple times and had serious injuries, according to police. He was transported to St. Vincent's Hospital to be treated. Hall suffered minor cuts to his hand.

After the incident, Hall was taken into custody at his home. He is facing charges including assault, carrying a dangerous weapon and breach of peace. He was held on a $250,000 bond and is due in court on Monday.

There has been an increased police presence at the mall in recent weeks due to a series of disturbances caused by minors. Additional officers are expected to remain at the mall in the weeks ahead.