Man Accused of Stabbing, Killing Brother-in-Law in Bridgeport

Bridgeport police have arrested a man who is accused of stabbing and killing his brother-in-law last month.

U.S. marshals arrested 22-year-old Jahleel Bailey in Staten Island, New York Monday.

Police said 26-year-old Brandon Goode was stabbed in the legs, buttocks and groin several times. He was transported to St. Vincent's Medical Center, where he later died of his injuries, officers said.

Bailey is accused of stabbing Goode after a dispute at their home on Harral Avenue on Dec. 13.

Goode was married to Bailey’s sister, police said.

Once he is extradited to Connecticut, Bailey will be charged with murder and carrying a dangerous weapon, police said.

Bond has been set at $1 million.

