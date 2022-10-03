Man Accused of Stabbing Someone During Argument in Shelton

Police have arrested a man who is accused of stabbing someone during an argument in Shelton early Monday morning.

Officers said 48-year-old Alex Chamoro, of Shelton, had an argument with a woman and her 34-year-old son at approximately 2 a.m. in their Howe Avenue apartment.

During the argument, authorities said Chamoro stabbed the man with a pair of kitchen scissors. The man was transported to Bridgeport Hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The woman was also injured in the argument and was treated for non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

Chamoro was arrested at the scene and is facing charges including assault, disorderly conduct and threatening. He is being held on a $100,000 bond and was transported to Derby Superior Court for arraignment.