Man Accused of Stabbing Waterbury Walmart Employee After She Scanned His Milk, Told Him Cost

Waterbury police have arrested a man who is accused of stabbing a Walmart employee after she scanned the milk he wanted to buy and told him how much it cost.

Emergency crews were called to the Walmart on Wolcott Street around 12:17 p.m. on Sunday after getting a report of an assault. Police said it was reported that a store cashier was stabbed by a man and both were on scene.

Authorities said they later learned that a male customer, identified as 40-year-old Hichman Asfir, of Stamford, assaulted a 19-year-old female cashier.

According to investigators, the cashier scanned a gallon of milk for Asfir and told him the total amount of money due.

After she told him, authorities said Asfir walked around the register, grabbed the cashier by her hair and stabbed her with a folding knife on the side of her head. After stabbing the cashier, Asfir dropped the knife and sat down, they added.

The cashier suffered a puncture wound behind her left ear, police said. She was transported by ambulance to Saint Mary's Hospital where she is in stable condition.

The folding knife that Asfir used in the stabbing was recovered by officers, officials said. It was seized and logged into evidence.

Asfir was taken into custody without incident. He is facing charges including assault and breach of peace. Asfir was held on a $500,000 bond pending arraignment in court.

Investigators said the cashier told them she did not know Asfir.