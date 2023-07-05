vernon

Man accused of stabbing woman in Vernon

A man has been arrested after police said he stabbed a woman in Vernon late Tuesday night.

Officers were called to Cemetery Road around 11 p.m. for a report of a stabbing.

According to police, a woman had been stabbed. She was taken to an area hospital and is in stable condition.

A man was taken into custody in connection with the incident. He is expected to be charged and arraigned on Wednesday.

Investigators believe the stabbing was a domestic violence incident.

