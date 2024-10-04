Woodbury

Man accused of stabbing Woodbury police officer in neck due in court Friday

The man who is accused of stabbing a Woodbury police officer in the neck during a traffic stop on Thursday afternoon is being held on $3 million bond and he is due in court on Friday.

State police said Officer Tim Wright, who is assigned to the Woodbury Resident Trooper’s Office, stopped a driver in a Jeep Grand Cherokee on North Main Street in Woodbury around 1:24 p.m. Thursday.

After pulling over, the driver later identified as 31-year-old Tyler Wilmot, of Woodbury, got out of the vehicle and fought with Officer Wright and stabbed him in the neck, police said.

Officer Wright activated the emergency button on his radio and several other officers were at the scene in minutes.

They were able to take Wilmot into custody after using a stun gun on him, according to state police.

A state police sergeant rushed Officer Wright to Waterbury Hospital, where he is in stable condition. State police said he is expected to make a full recovery.

Wilmot was also taken to the hospital and is in state police custody after being released.

Wilmot is facing several charges, including criminal attempt to commit murder, first-degree assault, assault on a public safety officer, interfering with an officer/resisting, and other motor vehicle violations.

