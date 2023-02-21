Prosecutors Say Man Suspected of Stalking, Stabbing Manchester Woman Stabbed Her 7 Times

A Hartford man who is accused of stalking a 23-year-old woman at her workplace and stabbing her seven times in the stomach at her home in Manchester appeared in court Tuesday and prosecutors said he stabbed the victim seven times.

Manchester police identified the suspect as 35-year-old Damion Davis, of Hartford. They said he was a frequent customer at the Sam's Food Store, where the victim works as a clerk.

Police found the woman when they responded to a home on Oakland Street around 7 p.m. Thursday and found her in the kitchen, suffering from several stab wounds to the abdomen. She was conscious and alert, police said.

The victim was taken to Hartford Hospital, where she had surgery, and police said she is in stable condition.

Three other family members were home when the woman was stabbed, and the man ran when another family member heard screaming and went to see what was going on when the victim did not respond, according to court documents.

Police said Davis was believed to have been stalking the victim.

One family member told police that Davis claimed he was dating the victim, knew where she lived and made a lot of inappropriate sexual remarks, according to the arrest warrant application

Prosecutors said they obtained home video that showed Davis wearing a black ski mask and running from the home.

Davis confessed to stabbing the woman, according to police, and told officers where they could find the knife used in the attack.

He was charged with first-degree assault, home invasion, carrying a dangerous weapon, first-degree burglary, and second-degree stalking.

Bond remains set at $1 million.

According to the arrest warrant application, Ring cameras had been installed at the home because someone had punctured tires on vehicles in the driveway at least twice over the last three months.

Davis admitted to slashing the tires on previous occasions, according to the arrest warrant application.

Davis was ordered to have no contact with the victim. He is due in court on March 8.