Man Accused of Stalking Victim in South Windsor for 6 Months

South Windsor police have arrested a man who is accused of stalking someone for at least six months.

Police arrested 40-year-old Andrew Alberti, of Agawam, Massachusetts, on Thursday after an investigation into a domestic violence.

Police said Alberti showed up at the victim’s place of employment unwarranted on several occasions and made threats to the victim and others.

He turned himself in a police headquarters and posted a $50,000 bond.

Police said he is scheduled to appear in Manchester Superior Court today.