Man Accused of Starting a Fire in an Abandoned Moosup Building

Plainfield police have arrested a man who is accused of starting a fire in an abandoned building in Moosup on Saturday.

Officers on patrol saw concerned citizens on Prospect Street in Moosup around 10 p.m. When police spoke with the citizens, they said they could hear an alarm coming from an abandoned, boarded up building at 40-44 Prospect Street.

As officers approached the back of the building, they said they saw the board that was covering the door removed and the door was open. Authorities then saw a man inside, later identified as 29-year-old Roland Bourque III, of Moosup, attempting to start a fire.

Bourque ignored officers' commands and fled on foot inside of the building. He was later found in the basement hiding under a staircase. Bourque refused to leave the staircase and was arrested after being extricated by officers, police added.

Once inside the building, officers could smell a strong odor of something burning and gasoline, investigators said. Firefighters responded and extinguished a smoldering fire.

An investigation was conducted by the Plainfield Police Department, Plainfield Fire Marshal's Office and the Connecticut State Police Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit with an Accelerant Detection K9.

Bourque is facing charges including arson, interfering with police, criminal mischief and criminal trespass. He is being held on a $100,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone who was in the area during the time frame who may have witnessed the incident or anyone with additional information is asked to contact Plainfield Police Department at (860) 564-0804 or the anonymous tip line at (860) 564-7065.