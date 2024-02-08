Man accused of stealing $500K worth of flooring materials in North Haven

A man has been arrested after allegedly stealing close to $500,000 worth of flooring materials, according to North Haven police.

Authorities said Jhon Escobar, 47, of West Haven, was a subcontractor for a local flooring company.

Investigators determined that Escobar stole a large amount of flooring materials over the course of several years.

Detectives obtained a search warrant for a New Haven address where about $500K worth of materials was located and seized.

Escobar was arrested on an active warrant on Wednesday. He was charged with first-degree larceny and was released after posting a $50,000 bond.