Man accused of stealing car with 3-year-old inside in Willimantic charged with kidnapping

Willimantic police have arrested a man who is accused of stealing a vehicle with a 3-year-old child inside on Wednesday night and he has been charged with kidnapping and additional charges.

Police received several 911 calls around 4:17 p.m. on Wednesday from people who said someone had just stolen a vehicle with a child inside of it at the Valero Gas Station.

Officers immediately responded, started searching for the vehicle and they were able to track it and found the child safe, police said.

They took 28-year-old Haninef Baker into custody in Preston and brought him back to Willimantic, where he was charged with kidnapping in the second degree, robbery involving occupied motor vehicle, risk of injury to a minor, larceny of a motor vehicle first offense and breach of peace in the second degree, police said Thursday morning.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

He was held on a $250,000 bond and he is scheduled to appear in Danielson Superior Court on Thursday.

Police said on Wednesday that the Department of Children and Families was made aware of the incident and Connecticut State Police said they are assisting Willimantic police with their investigation.