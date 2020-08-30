Man Accused of Stealing Car With Child Inside in Manchester

Police have arrested a man who is accused of stealing a car with a child inside in Manchester on Saturday.

Officers said a vehicle had been parked outside of the Shell gas station on Hartford Road around 3:15 p.m. when it was reported stolen. The caller reported that a 3-year-old child was asleep in a car seat in the vehicle, authorities added.

According to police, a witness said the vehicle fled onto Interstate 384 westbound. Information was provided to surrounding law enforcement agencies.

Shortly after, state police and Hartford police found the vehicle at the bottom of the Founders Bridge, officers said.

The driver, later identified as 36-year-old Leonel Colon-Ortiz, of East Hartford, attempted to flee on foot, but was quickly apprehended, police added.

The child was found in the vehicle unharmed, according to investigators.

Police said Colon-Ortiz was found in possession of several bags of suspected heroin, drug paraphernalia, and a large kitchen knife that was tucked into his waistband.

Colon-Ortiz is facing charges including risk of injury, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, carrying a dangerous weapon, illegal possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle, larceny, kidnapping, reckless driving and operating a motor vehicle without a license.

He is currently being held on a $200,000 bond and will appear in court on October 22.