Manchester

Man Accused of Stealing Car With Child Inside in Manchester

manchester police department
NBCConnecticut.com

Police have arrested a man who is accused of stealing a car with a child inside in Manchester on Saturday.

Officers said a vehicle had been parked outside of the Shell gas station on Hartford Road around 3:15 p.m. when it was reported stolen. The caller reported that a 3-year-old child was asleep in a car seat in the vehicle, authorities added.

According to police, a witness said the vehicle fled onto Interstate 384 westbound. Information was provided to surrounding law enforcement agencies.

Local

first alert weather 2 hours ago

Refreshing Air Moves in to End the Weekend, Start the Week

Branford 13 hours ago

Branford Mom Forced Into Survival Mode To Protect Children During Thursday's Storm

Shortly after, state police and Hartford police found the vehicle at the bottom of the Founders Bridge, officers said.

The driver, later identified as 36-year-old Leonel Colon-Ortiz, of East Hartford, attempted to flee on foot, but was quickly apprehended, police added.

The child was found in the vehicle unharmed, according to investigators.

Police said Colon-Ortiz was found in possession of several bags of suspected heroin, drug paraphernalia, and a large kitchen knife that was tucked into his waistband.

Colon-Ortiz is facing charges including risk of injury, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, carrying a dangerous weapon, illegal possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle, larceny, kidnapping, reckless driving and operating a motor vehicle without a license.

He is currently being held on a $200,000 bond and will appear in court on October 22.

This article tagged under:

Manchesterinterstate 384
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Back To School Kids Connection NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Stand With Small Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Video Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us