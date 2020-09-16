Man Accused of Stealing, Crashing Ambulance in Willimantic

Police have arrested a man who is accused of stealing and crashing an ambulance in Willimantic on Tuesday.

Officers were called to Windham Hospital around 8:45 p.m. after getting a report of someone stealing an ambulance.

While officers were responding, police said they were advised that the ambulance had crashed on hospital grounds and the suspect, later identified as 18-year-old Jose Trujillo, had fled on foot.

According to police, officers then found Trujillo running on Valley Street, approximately two blocks away from the hospital.

Officers said Trujillo then fought with them before he was taken into custody. One officer suffered minor injuries, police added.

Investigators said Trujillo was involved in a crash earlier in the day and was transported to Windham Hospital because of that crash. No charges have been filed in that crash while it remains under investigation.

Trujillo, of Willimantic, is facing charges including larceny, interfering with police, assault on police and breach of peace. He was held on a $100,000 bond.

The ambulance sustained damage in the crash and has been taken out of service, police said.