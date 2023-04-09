Man Accused of Stealing Donut Trailer in Colchester, Damaging Cooking Items Inside

Connecticut State Police have arrested a man who is accused of stealing a donut trailer in Colchester and damaging multiple cooking items inside of it over the weekend.

Troopers said the Redneck Donuts food trailer was reported stolen on Saturday. The trailer was stolen from Broadway Street in Colchester around 7:30 a.m.

According to investigators, a dark-colored Ford Super Duty pick-up truck drove off with the food trailer. The food trailer was later found near the Rusty Nail Bar and Grill in Torrington around 5:30 p.m.

Authorities said a 37-year-old Torrington man was found in the Ford Super Duty with the trailer. While doing an inventory of the trailer, police said a number of cooking items were found to have been damaged.

The man was arrested and is facing charges including larceny and criminal mischief. His bail was set at $15,000.