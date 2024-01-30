Man accused of stealing ice cream truck with $30,000 worth of ice cream inside in West Haven

Police have arrested a man who is accused of stealing an ice cream truck with tens of thousands of dollars worth of ice cream inside during a delivery in West Haven on Monday night.

Officers received a 911 call reporting an ice cream truck that had just been stolen from a business on the Boston Post Road around 9 p.m.

According to police, the victim said he was delivering ice cream when the truck was stolen from a parking lot. The truck reportedly had about $30,000 worth of ice cream inside.

Officers worked with Connecticut State Police and found the stolen ice cream truck traveling on Interstate 95 South in Milford. Authorities were able to safely get the ice cream truck to stop on the I-95 South exit 27A off-ramp.

Investigators said a 35-year-old man was taken into custody without incident. He was transported to the West Haven Police Department and is facing charges including larceny of a motor vehicle and larceny. He is being held on a $50,000 bond.