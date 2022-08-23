Man Accused of Stealing Multiple Catalytic Converters in Manchester

Police have arrested a man who is accused of stealing multiple catalytic converters over the last several months in Manchester.

Authorities said after an extensive investigation, 22-year-old Tajay Hunter, of Hartford was arrested on Tuesday on four outstanding warrants related to vehicle burglaries in Manchester from the last five months. During the burglaries, officers said personal property including guns were taken out of the vehicles after entry was forced by breaking windows. Police said Hunter was also involved in the theft of multiple catalytic converters.

On March 25, investigators said there were two separate catalytic converter thefts from vehicles on Buckland Hills Drive and Pleasant Valley Road. For this incident, Hunter is facing charges including larceny, tampering with a motor vehicle and criminal mischief.

In May, police said one catalytic converter was taken and there was a car burglary where a Chromebook was taken from vehicles parked at Pavilions Drive. For this incident, Hunter is facing charges including larceny, tampering with a motor vehicle and criminal mischief.

Police said in another incident on June 17, one catalytic converter was taken and two vehicles were burglarized on Tolland Turnpike. For this incident, Hunter is facing charges including burglary, larceny, tampering with a motor vehicle and criminal mischief.

In July, authorities said there were six car burglaries where personal property including two guns were taken from vehicles on Buckland Hills Drive and Redstone Road. For these incidents, Hunter is facing charges including theft of a firearm, larceny, burglary and criminal mischief.

Hunter is currently being held on a combined $500,000 bond and will appear in court on Wednesday. Investigators said Hunter currently has four other outstanding arrest warrants for his involvement in similar crimes in East Hartford, Glastonbury and Rocky Hill.