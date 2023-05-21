Man Accused of Threatening Person at ATM in North Haven

Police have arrested a man who is accused of threatening a person at an ATM in North Haven on Saturday night.

Officers were called to the Bank of America on Washington Avenue around 9:20 p.m. after getting a report of a man that was standing close to the ATM.

According to investigators, 35-year-old man reportedly made threatening comments about robbery and having a gun to someone who was going to use the ATM.

The person who wanted to use the ATM left unharmed and called police.

When police arrived to the area, they said they found the man standing in front of the ATM. He fled as officers approached.

He was apprehended in the parking lot of Bellini's restaurant after a short foot pursuit.

Authorities said a .25 caliber handgun was found on the man. He was taken into custody and is facing charges including interfering with an investigation, possession of a controlled substance, threatening and pistol permit violations including criminal possession of a firearm. He is a convicted felon, police added.

He is being held on a $250,000 bond.