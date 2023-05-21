north haven

Man Accused of Threatening Person at ATM in North Haven

North Haven police generic
NBCConnecticut.com

Police have arrested a man who is accused of threatening a person at an ATM in North Haven on Saturday night.

Officers were called to the Bank of America on Washington Avenue around 9:20 p.m. after getting a report of a man that was standing close to the ATM.

According to investigators, 35-year-old man reportedly made threatening comments about robbery and having a gun to someone who was going to use the ATM.

The person who wanted to use the ATM left unharmed and called police.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

When police arrived to the area, they said they found the man standing in front of the ATM. He fled as officers approached.

He was apprehended in the parking lot of Bellini's restaurant after a short foot pursuit.

Authorities said a .25 caliber handgun was found on the man. He was taken into custody and is facing charges including interfering with an investigation, possession of a controlled substance, threatening and pistol permit violations including criminal possession of a firearm. He is a convicted felon, police added.

Local

Glastonbury 38 mins ago

1 Dead After Crashing Into Tree in Glastonbury

Middletown 2 hours ago

Man Shot and Killed in Parking Lot of Middletown Hookah Lounge

He is being held on a $250,000 bond.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

north haven
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us