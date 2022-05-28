Man Accused of Threatening to Shoot Co-Worker at Milford YMCA

Police have arrested a man who is accused of threatening to shoot one of his co-workers at the Milford YMCA this week.

Officers said it was reported that a female staff member from the YMCA on Orange Avenue was being repeatedly threatened by a co-worker identified as 23-year-old Christopher Cofer over the past several weeks.

According to investigators, the threatening has occurred in various forms over the past several weeks, but Friday was particularly alarming when Cofer threatened to shoot her and other employees at the YMCA.

Police responded to a judge late Friday night and secured an arrest warrant. Cofer was taken into custody without incident shortly after.

Cofer is facing a threatening charge. He was unable to post $100,000 bond and remains in custody.