Man Accused of Threatening to Shoot Woman in Milford

Milford police have arrested a man who is accused of threatening to shoot a woman last week.

Officers responded to a home on Edgefield Avenue on Tuesday, May 12, after getting a report of a possible domestic violence incident.

According to police, the victim reported that 61-year-old Andre Velez, of Milford, threatened to shoot her. An investigation was conducted and an arrest warrant was obtained for Velez.

On Tuesday, officers took Velez into custody on his active arrest warrant.

A search warrant was also obtained and served at Velez's home and police said numerous firearms were seized.

Velez is facing charges including threatening and breach of peace. He was released on a $5,000 bond and will appear in court on Wednesday.

