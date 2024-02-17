Man accused of threatening Uber driver with gun after getting sick inside vehicle

A Bridgeport man who is accused of threatening an Uber driver with a gun after getting sick inside of the rideshare vehicle has been arrested.

Officers were called to the 300 block of Madison Avenue on Friday after getting a report of a man with a gun while fighting with his Uber driver.

Once in the area, police said they found a 38-year-old Bridgeport man with a pistol sticking out of his pocket.

According to investigators, the man apparently vomited in the Uber car before getting out and arguing with the Uber driver. At one point, the Uber driver said the man pulled out a gun.

Authorities seized the gun and called paramedics for the man's reported intoxicated behavior. He was transported to St. Vincent's Hospital to be evaluated.

While investigating, police said they learned the gun involved in the incident was stolen and the man is a convicted felon with no legal right to possess a gun or ammunition.

The man was released from the emergency room and was transported to Bridgeport Police Department to be processed. He is facing charges including carrying a pistol without a permit, criminal possession of a firearm/ammunition, theft of a firearm and breach of peace. The bond is set at $10,000.