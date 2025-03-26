Man accused of throwing Molotov cocktails at Simsbury home charged with arson, attempted murder

Police have arrested a man who is accused of throwing Molotov cocktails at a home in Simsbury and charged him with attempted murder and arson.

Police said the 28-year-old Coventry man is accused of throwing the devices at a home that a former acquaintance was in on Nov. 26.

No one in the home was injured, police said.

The suspect was arrested on Monday and charged with criminal attempt to commit murder in the commission of arson, arson in the first degree of an occupied building and illegal bomb manufacturing.

He was held on a $1 million bond and transported to Hartford Superior Court.

He remains in custody and is due in court next on April 17.