Man accused of vandalizing Christopher Columbus statue in Meriden

A man who is accused of vandalizing a Christopher Columbus statue in Meriden last month has been arrested.

Officers were called to East Main Street and Broad Street on Feb. 25. for a report of someone allegedly using a knife to cut the flags by the median before heading towards Wallingford.

When police arrived to the area, they said they found the flagpole at the church on Broad Street damaged with the flagpole snapped about 15 feet from the ground. At the time, the damage did not appear to be caused by humans, but additional investigation was required.

On Feb. 26, a city official reported additional damage including a missing POW flag, broken small American flags and grafitti on the Christopher Columbus statue.

A 30-year-old man was identified as a suspect and a warrant was secured for his arrest. He turned himself into Meriden Police Department on Tuesday and is facing charges including criminal mischief. He is due in court on April 1.