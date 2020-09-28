Man Accused of Vandalizing Trump Campaign Signs in Shelton

Police have arrested a man who is accused of vandalizing Donald Trump campaign signs in Shelton on Friday.

Early Friday morning, police said 31-year-old Taylor Dyrek, of Shelton, spray painted the word "dump" above Trump's name on two signs in the White Hills section of town.

Dyrek was caught by a citizen on his way home from work, police said. The citizen then took a photo of Dyrek and his vehicle and posted it on a community Facebook page, they added.

The Shelton Police Department was contacted and Dyrek was taken into custody after an investigation.

Dyrek was charged with criminal mischief and was released on a $500 bon. He is due in court on December 2.