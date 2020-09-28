Man Accused of Vandalizing Trump Campaign Signs in Shelton

Police have arrested a man who is accused of vandalizing Donald Trump campaign signs in Shelton on Friday.
Early Friday morning, police said 31-year-old Taylor Dyrek, of Shelton, spray painted the word "dump" above Trump's name on two signs in the White Hills section of town.
Dyrek was caught by a citizen on his way home from work, police said. The citizen then took a photo of Dyrek and his vehicle and posted it on a community Facebook page, they added.
Local
The Shelton Police Department was contacted and Dyrek was taken into custody after an investigation.
Dyrek was charged with criminal mischief and was released on a $500 bon. He is due in court on December 2.