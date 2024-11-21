Branford

Man accused of robbing spa at knifepoint, sexually assaulting employee in Branford: PD

Branford police have arrested a man that is accused of trying to rob a spa at knifepoint and sexually assaulting an employee while doing so, according to police.

The police department said they were made aware of an incident at Healthy Spa on North Main Street on Sept. 21.

A man allegedly pulled a knife on two people and sexually assaulted one of them after demanding money, according to police.

Authorities said an employee reported that they were working alone a month prior to the incident when the same suspect came in, pulled a knife on her, physically and sexually assaulted her. The attempted thief also demanded money during this incident, which happened on Aug. 26.

Police arrested 42-year-old Terrell Meynard, of Stamford, in connection to both incidents. He has been in jail since Oct. 7 for a similar crime that happened in Milford.

Authorities said Meynard faces charges including robbery, threatening and sexual assault. He's being held on a $300,000 bond.

Several police agencies are assisting with the investigation.

