Man accused of robbing spa, sexually assaulting employee is re-arrested in West Haven

A man accused of trying to rob a spa at knifepoint and sexually assaulting an employee while doing so in Branford has been re-arrested for doing the same thing in West Haven.

West Haven police said they received a call from a local massage parlor claiming they had been robbed on Aug. 18.

Responding officers determined that a worker had also been sexually assaulted after being threatened with a pair of scissors.

Branford police reported they were made aware of a similar incident at Healthy Spa on North Main Street on Sept. 21.

A man allegedly pulled a knife on two people and sexually assaulted one of them after demanding money, according to police.

Authorities said an employee reported that they were working alone a month prior to the incident when the same suspect came in, pulled a knife on her, physically and sexually assaulted her. The attempted thief also demanded money during this incident, which happened on Aug. 26.

Police arrested 42-year-old Terrell Meynard, of Stamford, in connection to both incidents. He had been in jail since Oct. 7 for a similar crime that happened in Milford.

He was re-arrested on Dec. 19 for the incident in West Haven. He faces new charges including first-degree sexual assault, robbery, reckless endangerment, unlawful restraint and more.

Several police agencies are assisting with the investigation.