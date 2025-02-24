Man accused of severely beating 73-year-old woman in domestic violence incident in Plainfield

Police have arrested a man after a brutal domestic violence incident in Plainfield over the weekend.

Officers responded to a home on Starkweather Road just after 11 a.m. on Saturday.

They found a 73-year-old woman outside suffering from severe head and facial injuries, according to police. The woman told officers the suspect had beaten her head and face with multiple objects. She was taken to the hospital to be treated for her injuries.

Police arrested 51-year-old Brian Garrity and charged him with first-degree assault on an elderly person, first-degree unlawful restraint, first-degree reckless endangerment, and disorderly conduct.

Garrity was held on $250,000 bond. He was scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

Police did not say what Garrity's relationship to the victim is.