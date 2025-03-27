Man accused of shooting driver in front of police in Ansonia sentenced to prison

A man accused of shooting a person in a passing car in front of police in Ansonia several years ago has been sentenced to prison.

Court officials said Cornelius Mccullough, of Derby, was sentenced to 10 years in prison, execution suspended after 4.5 years served, and five years of probation.

The incident happened on Division Street near the Derby line on April 26, 2021. A Derby police officer shot Mccullough after he shot at a passing car, authorities said.

Police said a patrol officer was at a traffic light at Division Street and Atwater Avenue around 7 a.m. when two males in distress approached the vehicle, pounded on the window and asked for help.

The officer had the two men move to the curb while assessing the situation, and one of the people who had approached the police car fired several shots at a passing vehicle, according to police.

The officer fired at the person who had the gun, striking him in the leg, police said. Police said they found a gun at the scene.

Mccullough was found guilty of first-degree reckless endangerment, criminal possession of a firearm and carrying a pistol without a permit.