Man accused in stabbing orders food delivery, tries to steal car in Newtown: PD

A man accused in a stabbing in Newtown allegedly hid from police, ordered takeout and tried to drive off in the delivery driver's car, according to police.

The police department was called to a home on Park Lane for a domestic dispute around 8:45 p.m. on Tuesday.

Responding officers learned that a person was attacked with a knife. They were treated for a minor cut injury.

During their response, police heard someone screaming nearby on Apple Blossom Lane.

Authorities said a man, who is the suspect in the stabbing, called and made a food delivery order from a local restaurant.

When the delivery driver arrived, the resident at the home the food was ordered to said they hadn't ordered anything.

It was at this time that the suspect ran out of hiding, hit the delivery driver multiple times, sat in the driver seat and tried to take off, according to police.

Police got there before the man could drive off, and he was arrested.

Both the man and delivery driver were injured during the altercation, and the driver was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The man, who is 19 years old, is facing charges in connection to both incidents. He is being held on a $1 million bond.

"The Newtown officers worked tirelessly through the afternoon and night to bring multiple major incidents on Park Lane to a safe resolution," the police department said in a statement.