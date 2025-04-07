Man accused of stabbing woman and killing her cat in Killingly: police

A man has been arrested after he allegedly stabbed a woman and killed her cat in Killingly late last month.

State police said they responded to a home in the Danielson section of Killingly on March 29 for a reported stabbing.

Troopers said a man, 26-year-old Mackenzie Anderson, stabbed a woman and intentionally killed their cat.

The woman told authorities that she was stabbed multiple times before running off. The man then sped off in a black pickup truck, according to an arrest warrant.

The woman said Anderson was threatening people who had wronged him a few days prior to the stabbing, including former friends and coworkers, saying, "I'm going to beat them up" or "hire someone to kill" a few people, the warrant reads.

She went on to say that the man started screaming in her face and threatened to kill her in a gruesome way, according to the warrant.

Authorities learned that Anderson also killed their cat after getting upset that the cat's hair got on a blanket. The woman told police that the man tried to strangle the cat a few nights before, but she was able to stop him, according to police.

When asked why he killed the cat, Anderson said, "that's how I parent, and it's just an animal," the warrant reads.

The man was arrested on Thursday and he faces charges including malicious killing of an animal, disorderly conduct, reckless endangerment, assault with a weapon and unlawful restraint.

He appeared in court on Friday. The incident is under investigation.