Man accused of stealing $600 worth of meat and seafood from Southbury store

A man accused of stealing over $600 worth of meat and seafood from a grocery store in Southbury has been arrested.

The police department said they responded to a theft at Shop Rite on Main Street South Friday afternoon.

Officers arrested the alleged thief, who was a passenger in a vehicle trying to drive away from the area.

The stolen items include a wide array of uncooked meat and seafood items.

Investigators said the man is charged with larceny and is scheduled to appear in court on June 3.