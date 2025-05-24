Southbury

Man accused of stealing $600 worth of meat and seafood from Southbury store

A man accused of stealing over $600 worth of meat and seafood from a grocery store in Southbury has been arrested.

The police department said they responded to a theft at Shop Rite on Main Street South Friday afternoon.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Officers arrested the alleged thief, who was a passenger in a vehicle trying to drive away from the area.

The stolen items include a wide array of uncooked meat and seafood items.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Investigators said the man is charged with larceny and is scheduled to appear in court on June 3.

This article tagged under:

Southbury
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us