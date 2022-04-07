hamden plaza

Man and Woman Arrested After Stealing From Store in Hamden Plaza: Police

There's been an increase in crime at Hamden Plaza recently.

Police said they've arrested two people after they allegedly stole from a store in the area of Hamden Plaza Thursday.

Officials said they responded to the plaza on Dixwell Avenue at approximately 11:45 a.m. Police officers and patrols working in the area responded to a report of suspicious activity.

During their investigation, authorities determined that a shoplifting had occurred.

A man and woman are accused of stealing merchandise. Police said they both were in possession of narcotics at the time of the incident.

Officials said 41-year-old Katherine Krukowski and 34-year-old Darren Palmer, both of Cheshire, were taken into custody.

There's been an increase in crime at the Hamden Plaza recently. The owner said more security cameras, new lighting, and increased patrol around the area has all been added in an effort to keep the plaza safer.

Krukowski faces charges including fifth-degree larceny and possession of narcotics. Palmer is facing charges for conspiracy to commit larceny and possession of narcotics.

They were released on $2,500 non-surety bonds and are scheduled to appear in court on May 19.

