Man and woman arrested following armed carjacking in Waterbury, chase into Naugatuck

A man and a woman were arrested following an armed carjacking in Waterbury on Sunday that led to a police chase into Naugatuck.

Officers in Waterbury responded to Pine Street and Bishop Street for a report of an armed carjacking around 3:30 p.m.

A man reported that while sitting in his vehicle, he was approached by an unknown man who showed a gun and stole his vehicle. No injuries were reported.

About two hours later, police said they found the stolen vehicle near South Main Street and Platts Mill Road.

When officers attempted to stop the vehicle, they said the driver did not stop and that led to a pursuit onto Route 8 southbound.

The vehicle reportedly exited the highway near Great Hill Road in Naugatuck where authorities said it lost control and crashed into a wall off of the road.

Connecticut State Police and Naugatuck police took a man and a woman into custody. Neither were injured.

The investigation is active and ongoing.