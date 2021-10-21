west haven

Man and Woman Dead in Murder-Suicide: West Haven Police

NBC Connecticut

Police found a man and woman dead inside a West Haven home Wednesday in what investigators say was a murder-suicide.

Officers were called to the home on Gilbert Street just before 5 a.m.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

A witness told police he heard loud screams coming from the home but they had since stopped.

Officers went into the home and found the man and woman dead of apparent stab wounds.

Local

United States Attorney District of Connecticut 1 hour ago

FBI Seeking Victims, Witnesses of Alleged Abuse By AAU Basketball Coach

Waterbury 2 hours ago

Police Investigating Gunshots in Waterbury

Investigators said 47-year-old Angel Rivera killed the 41-year-old woman before taking his own life. Police did not release the woman's identity.

They said the two had recently ended a long relationship.

This article tagged under:

west haven
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Money Report Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us