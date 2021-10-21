Man and Woman Dead in Murder-Suicide: West Haven Police

Police found a man and woman dead inside a West Haven home Wednesday in what investigators say was a murder-suicide.

Officers were called to the home on Gilbert Street just before 5 a.m.

A witness told police he heard loud screams coming from the home but they had since stopped.

Officers went into the home and found the man and woman dead of apparent stab wounds.

Investigators said 47-year-old Angel Rivera killed the 41-year-old woman before taking his own life. Police did not release the woman's identity.

They said the two had recently ended a long relationship.