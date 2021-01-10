new haven

Man and Woman Found Dead Inside New Haven Home: Police

NBC Connecticut

An investigation is underway after a man and a woman were found dead inside of a home in New Haven on Saturday.

Emergency crews were called to a home on Winthrop Avenue shortly before 11:30 a.m. after a 911 caller reported finding two severely injured people inside of the home, according to police.

When crews arrived, the man and the woman were pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said. Their identities and causes of death have not been released.

A crime scene is being held on Winthrop Avenue between Chapel Street and Derby Avenue.

The New Haven Police Department Major Crime detectives and Bureau of Identification forensic detectives responded to the scene and are canvassing the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Haven Police Department at (203) 946-6304. Callers can remain anonymous.

