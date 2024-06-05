Connecticut

Man and woman from Jewett City killed in Lisbon motorcycle crash

By Cailyn Blonstein

A man and a woman from the Jewett City section of Griswold died in a motorcycle crash in Lisbon on Tuesday night.

State police said 33-year-old Trevor Pawlak was driving a motorcycle at the four way intersection of North Burnham Highway, Kimball Road and Meadowbrook Drive around 5 p.m.

Pawlak reportedly collided with a Volkswagen that was on North Burnham Highway and was making a left turn on Kimball Road.

Pawlak and his passenger, later identified as 33-year-old Jessica Fowler, were both pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Volkswagen declined medical treatment.

The collision is under investigation. Anyone who witnessed the collision or anyone with information should contact Trooper Christopher Brett #691 at (860) 848-6540.

