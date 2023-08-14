Hartford

Man and woman injured in Hartford shooting

Hartford Police Cruiser
NBC Connecticut

Two people are injured after a shooting in Hartford late Sunday night.

Officers were called to Elliott Street around 11 p.m. after getting a report of shots fired.

When police arrived, they said they found an adult male with an injury to his arm. It was later determined to be a gunshot wound.

The man's gunshot wound is considered non-life threatening and he is listed in stable condition.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

According to police, an adult woman was also found with injuries to her lower extremities. Authorities said it was later determined her injuries were not from a gunshot wound. It is believed her injuries came from broken glass.

A crime scene was found on Elliott Street.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions responded and have assumed the investigation. It remains active and ongoing.

Local

Bristol 9 mins ago

Police looking for Bristol man who has been missing for months

Bridgeport 26 mins ago

1 stabbed, 2 others injured including a child during large fight in Bridgeport

Anyone with information is asked to call the HPD Tip Line at (860) 722-TIPS.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Hartford
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us