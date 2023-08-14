Man and woman injured in Hartford shooting

Two people are injured after a shooting in Hartford late Sunday night.

Officers were called to Elliott Street around 11 p.m. after getting a report of shots fired.

When police arrived, they said they found an adult male with an injury to his arm. It was later determined to be a gunshot wound.

The man's gunshot wound is considered non-life threatening and he is listed in stable condition.

According to police, an adult woman was also found with injuries to her lower extremities. Authorities said it was later determined her injuries were not from a gunshot wound. It is believed her injuries came from broken glass.

A crime scene was found on Elliott Street.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions responded and have assumed the investigation. It remains active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the HPD Tip Line at (860) 722-TIPS.