Man and Woman Injured in Hartford Shooting

A man and a woman are injured after a shooting in Hartford on Tuesday morning.

Officers were called to Albany Avenue around 4 a.m. after getting a ShotSpotter activation.

While at the scene, police said two people arrived at an area hospital for treatment of gunshot wounds.

According to police, the first gunshot victim is a man in his 30s who is listed in critical, but stable condition. The second gunshot victim is a woman in her 30s who is listed in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the HPD Tip Line at (860) 722-8477.