Hartford

Man and Woman Injured in Hartford Shooting

hartford police cruiser generic
NBCConnecticut.com

A man and a woman are injured after a shooting in Hartford on Tuesday morning.

Officers were called to Albany Avenue around 4 a.m. after getting a ShotSpotter activation.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

While at the scene, police said two people arrived at an area hospital for treatment of gunshot wounds.

According to police, the first gunshot victim is a man in his 30s who is listed in critical, but stable condition. The second gunshot victim is a woman in her 30s who is listed in stable condition.

Local

SHOPRITE 52 mins ago

ShopRite in Shelton Recalling Some Packages of Store-Made Ground Beef

Yale University 1 hour ago

Yale to Require COVID-19 Boosters for Spring Semester

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the HPD Tip Line at (860) 722-8477.

This article tagged under:

Hartfordshooting investigation
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Money Report Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us