Man Arrested, Accused of Throwing Pizza at Someone During Union Strike Event in Waterbury

Police have arrested a man who is accused of throwing pizza at someone during a union strike event in Waterbury on Friday.

Officer were called to the Hubbard Hall Company on South Leonard Street after getting a complaint about a disturbance during a union strike event.

According to police, investigators were given video of an incident that showed a man, later identified 67-year-old John Capobianco, of Terryville, shouting obscenities and throwing a piece of his pizza crust directly at someone else.

Capobianco was placed under arrest and is charged with breach of peace.

He was held by Waterbury Police Department on a $2,500 bond, which he posted on Friday night, police said. He is scheduled to appear in court for arraignment.

Waterbury Police Chief Fernando Spagnolo released a statement about the arrest.

"The Waterbury Police Department respects the rights of individuals to peacefully protest while ensuring that violations of the law are equally enforced to protect the safety and rights of everyone," Spagnolo said.