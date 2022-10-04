Man Arrested After Abusing, Killing Cat in Fairfield: Police

Fairfield Police have arrested a man that's accused of assaulting and abusing a cat, which ultimately died of its injuries.
Officers said they received a report from an emergency veterinarian clinic that they were caring for a cat that was suffering from injuries that appeared to be suspicious.
Investigators said the cat was covered in a liquid that was later identified as bleach. The cat also had several signs of physical injury and neurological trauma, and it "subsequently died as a result of these injuries," according to police.
An autopsy of the cat was performed and officials determined that the cat died as a result of blunt force trauma.
Detectives and Fairfield Police animal control officers conducted an investigation into the incident, which happened on Aug. 7.
Police said 38-year-old Raymond Neuberger, of Fairfield, was arrested on Tuesday in connection with the incident. He faces charges including third-degree assault, animal cruelty and disorderly conduct.
He was released after posting a $30,000 bond and is due in court Wednesday.
