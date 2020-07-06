Man Arrested After Allegedly Selling Drugs to Undercover Cop in South Windsor

A South Windsor man has been arrested after police say he sold cocaine to an undercover officers on three separate occasions during May and June.

According to South Windsor police, they arrested Gentleman K. Bozeman, 60, on Thursday after a two-month long investigation by the East Central Narcotics Task Force (ECNTF) into the illegal sale of narcotics by Bozeman.

The ECNTF executed a search and seizure warrant on Bozeman’s home and his two registered vehicles.

"While executing the search warrant, task force officers found approximately $1,600 in cash, approximately 45 grams of cocaine, cutting agents, and packaging materials commonly used for the sale of narcotics," said officials.

Bozeman is being charged with selling to an undercover officer and the paraphernalia found during the search warrant.

Bozeman was released on a $20,000 surety bond and is scheduled to appear in Manchester Superior Court on August 13th.