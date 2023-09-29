Man arrested after allegedly shooting at car in Bristol

A man has been arrested after he allegedly fired gunshots at a car in Bristol last week.

Police said the incident happened at about 2 a.m. on Sept. 16. Officers responded to the area of Judson and Lawndale avenues for several reports of shots fired.

Responding officers found several bullet casings and a vehicle that was hit by gunfire on Church Street.

The Bristol Police Department Criminal Investigation Division identified the suspect and arrested him on Wednesday. He faces charges including reckless endangerment, criminal attempt to commit assault and illegal discharge of a firearm. He is being held on a $500,000 bond.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to contact police at 860-584-3058.