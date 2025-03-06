Massachusetts

Man arrested after allegedly tagging Tesla vehicles with Elon Musk decals

Brookline police say 39-year-old Harrison Grant Randall was arrested Tuesday evening in Boston's Roslindale neighborhood

Police in Brookline, Massachusetts, say a Boston man has been arrested after placing stickers of Elon Musk on Tesla vehicles.

Authorities say "numerous" Tesla owners reported the vandalism Sunday. One of those people recorded an encounter with the man responsible, according to Brookline police.

Wednesday, police said 39-year-old Harrison Grant Randall of Boston's Roslindale neighborhood had been arrested Tuesday evening in Roslindale. He is charged with six counts of defacing property.

Bail was set at $2,500, police said. Authorities did not say whether it had been posted.

Police shared video of a man on X Tuesday afternoon. He can be seen circling on a bicycle, and heard interacting with several people who confronted him. They didn't say when the incident occurred.

"What do you think that means? It's my free speech," the man says when asked why he put the sticker on someone else's car.

When told it constitutes vandalism, he responds, "Is it? Then take it off."

"You guys should, you guys can get a better car. If you can afford that car...," the man can be heard saying. "Like I said, I guess we have a difference of opinion."

