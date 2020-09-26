Man Arrested After Altercation at Fairfield Democratic Town Committee Office

A Westport man was arrested after an altercation in front of the Democratic Town Committee Office in Fairfield.

Michael Silverstein, 61, was arrested after he showed up at the front door of the DTC office on Sasco Hill Road and yelled profanities and insults at volunteers inside, according to police.

Police said one of the DTC volunteers offered to help Silverstein. He then became confrontational, which caused the volunteer to take out their cell phone to try and record the incident. Silverstein continued yelling profanities and then knocked the phone out of the volunteer's hand, according to police.

The man left the scene in a car before officers arrived at the scene. The license plate number was given to police and the man was located at his home in Westport, police said.

The incident occurred at approximately 4 p.m. on Friday.

This afternoon, a DTC volunteer was verbally & physically assaulted at DTC headquarters by a Trump supporter who yelled... Posted by Fairfield Democrats on Friday, September 25, 2020

Silverstein told police he was at the DTC and had an altercation with one of the workers there.

Silverstein faces breach of peace charges, police said.

He was released on a promise to appear in court on Nov. 5, according to police.