Man Arrested After Attempted Armed Home Invasion in Waterbury: Police

Waterbury Police have arrested a man that's accused of trying to break into a home with a gun Sunday night.

Officials said the incident happened at about 4:30 p.m. on Valentino Drive. Authorities received a call stating that a person was trying to force entry into a home with a firearm while the family was inside.

Responding officers were able to get a description of the suspect and ultimately found him walking back to a disabled car.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Police arrested 36-year-old Wayne Early and found two firearms and other items involved in the attempted home invasion in his car.

Early faces charges including criminal attempt at home invasion, criminal possession of a firearm and ammunition, criminal mischief, evading responding and more. He is being held on a $1 million bond.

Officials are working to secure additional warrants for Early regarding his involvement in several other armed robberies.

Authorities said they're investigating this incident and several others that have occurred throughout the city.