Waterbury

Man Arrested After Attempted Armed Home Invasion in Waterbury: Police

Waterbury police cruiser
NBC Connecticut

Waterbury Police have arrested a man that's accused of trying to break into a home with a gun Sunday night.

Officials said the incident happened at about 4:30 p.m. on Valentino Drive. Authorities received a call stating that a person was trying to force entry into a home with a firearm while the family was inside.

Responding officers were able to get a description of the suspect and ultimately found him walking back to a disabled car.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Police arrested 36-year-old Wayne Early and found two firearms and other items involved in the attempted home invasion in his car.

Early faces charges including criminal attempt at home invasion, criminal possession of a firearm and ammunition, criminal mischief, evading responding and more. He is being held on a $1 million bond.

Officials are working to secure additional warrants for Early regarding his involvement in several other armed robberies.

Local

West Hartford 42 mins ago

West Hartford Homeowner Finds Bear in Home

new haven 2 hours ago

Car on Top of Vehicles After Crash in New Haven

Authorities said they're investigating this incident and several others that have occurred throughout the city.

Get updates on what's happening in Connecticut to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

WaterburyWaterbury policearresthome invasionwaterbury home invasion
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts LX News Investigations Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us