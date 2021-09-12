Man Arrested After Armed Robbery Attempt in Westport

A man was arrested after trying to rob a couple at knife point on a bridge in Westport Sunday afternoon, police said.

Police said the robbery happened on the Ruth Cohen Steinkraus Post Road Bridge at approximately 11:15 a.m.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Authorities said a man approached the couple from behind and told them to bring him to their car. The couple told police that the man repeated the demand while holding a knife and threatened the woman.

The woman then ran across Post Road while evading cars in an attempt to escape. Her husband followed and the man fled the area towards Jesup Road, the couple told police.

No one was injured during the incident.

Patrol officers were able to locate the suspect matching the couples' description after searching the area.

Authorities identified the man as 41-year-old James Cummings of Bridgeport. When officers detained him, they found a knife on his person and the couple positive identified him as the individual who tried to rob them.

“I am extremely proud of all the officers who assisted with this incident. The high level of skill and teamwork they exhibited led to the quick apprehension of the suspect. Additionally, I would like to extend my gratitude to the Westport Fire Department for their assistance," said Police Chief Foti Koskinas.

Cummings had been out on bond at the time of this incident stemming from an arrest that occurred on Sept. 5 in which he was charged with two counts of sexual assault, second degree threatening, third degree attempt to commit assault, and second degree reckless endangerment.