Man Arrested After Being Accused of Kidnapping, Home Invasion in Newtown: Police

Newtown Police said they arrested a man after being accused of a home invasion and kidnapping that happened earlier this month.

Authorities said Christopher Lemke, of Danbury, was served an arrest warrant on Wednesday in relation to the April 14 incident.

Danbury Police, along with the Western CT Regional SWAT team, tried to carry out an earlier warrant when Lemke allegedly fled the scene, officials said.

Lemke ran into the woods and shortly after, in a nearby neighborhood, he entered a home, kidnapped an individual, stole a car and fled the area, police said.

Connecticut State Police found Lemke and they engaged in pursuit before he crashed on Interstate 84 near exit 15.

Lemke was ultimately arrested and held on bond.

Troopers served the second arrest warrant Wednesday. That warrant charged him with home invasion, kidnapping, burglary, robbery, larceny, carrying a dangerous weapon and more.

“There were several different agencies involved in this incident, and everyone involved did a great job of coordination and communication. Officers on scene were able to get vital information to dispatch who then relayed it to partner agencies allowing for the swift apprehension of the suspect. The Detectives then completed a thorough investigation and built a solid case. Everyone worked together on this and really did a great job," police said in a statement.